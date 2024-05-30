Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen declared in an order on Thursday that Khawula’s publication of the statement was unlawful and that he was liable to pay damages to both the parties involved.
Musa Khawula's blog on Nozuko Mblalua and Perrow ruled defamatory
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
The Johannesburg high court has declared that allegations made about the wife of ANC secretary-general Nozuko Mbalula and Michelle Perrow by blogger Musa Khawula are defamatory and false.
Khawula had taken to his X account on May 8 and alleged Nozuko and Perrow were involved in a R150m fraud and corruption scandal.
Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen declared in an order on Thursday that Khawula’s publication of the statement was unlawful and that he was liable to pay damages to both the parties involved.
The judge ordered Khawula to retract the statement within 48 hours from all media platforms by deleting the thread of statements.
She also ordered that Khawula be interdicted from conducting any interviews or posting statements on X or any other social media platforms that implied that Nozuko and Perrow were involved in fraud and corruption.
The court said the quantification of damages was referred to oral evidence.
Khawula was ordered to pay Mbalula and Perrow costs on an attorney and client scale, including the costs of two counsel.
