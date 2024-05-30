South Africa

Musa Khawula's blog on Nozuko Mblalua and Perrow ruled defamatory

30 May 2024 - 22:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko, arrive at Sona 2020.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko, arrive at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

The Johannesburg high court has declared that allegations made about the wife of ANC secretary-general Nozuko Mbalula and Michelle Perrow by blogger Musa Khawula are defamatory and false.

Khawula had taken to his X account on May 8 and alleged Nozuko and Perrow were involved in a R150m fraud and corruption scandal.

Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen declared in an order on Thursday that Khawula’s publication of the statement was unlawful and that he was liable to pay damages to both the parties involved.  

The judge ordered Khawula to retract the statement within 48 hours from all media platforms by deleting the thread of statements. 

She also ordered that Khawula be interdicted from conducting any interviews or posting statements on X or any other social media platforms that implied that Nozuko and Perrow were involved in fraud and corruption. 

The court said the quantification of damages was referred to oral evidence. 

Khawula was ordered to pay Mbalula and Perrow costs on an attorney and client scale, including the costs of two counsel. 

TimesLIVE   

READ MORE

‘Horny’ pastor squares up for round 2 against SPCA inspector

A lay pastor who bragged online about getting an erection after shooting a buck in 2019 is determined to have the man who called him out for his ...
News
3 weeks ago

Women for Change needs your help so it can continue assisting GBV victims

Sabrina Walter, the founder of Women for Change (WFC), has spent the past four years assisting victims of domestic violence, abuse, and rape and ...
News
6 days ago

Former Mr Gay World delighted after defamation case thrown out

Gay World Events, the Gay World Foundation and its co-founders slapped Breytenbach with a lawsuit in 2022
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  2. 'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 ... South Africa
  3. Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. Life in jail for Limpopo pastor who killed woman on roadside South Africa
  5. All voters in queues will be allowed to vote as IEC rules out second voting day Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...