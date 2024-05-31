Uncollected refuse in Philippi will be picked up on Saturday, says city

The City of Cape Town's urban waste management division said refuse in Philippi that could not be collected earlier this week due to protests in the area will be picked up over the weekend.
“The City of Cape Town wants to inform Philippi residents that the urban waste management directorate unfortunately could not empty refuse bins [on] May 29 due to violent protests in the area,” the entity said.
The urban waste management division intends to clear the backlog on June 1.
Residents are urged to keep their bins on their properties until then and not resort to illegal dumping.
“The city regrets any inconvenience during this time. Recycling and composting can assist with reducing the amount of waste in the wheelie bin,” it said.
Image: 123RF
The protests erupted from Monday until Thursday and related to issues residents had with vacant land that needs to be filled, ward councillor Zukisani Sophazi told TimesLIVE on Friday.
"They called me three months ago with concerns about basic service delivery and the filling of the land in the shacks and informal settlements," said Sophazi.
He said next week, once vote counting has been completed, he would meet with the community to work on a way forward.
