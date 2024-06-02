South Africa

NSRI rescues ongoing on Sunday

Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods

02 June 2024 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE
A vehicle with six occupants was retrieved from the flooded Brak River in the Eastern Cape
Image: NSRI

A baby girl and a man have died in overnight floods in the Eastern Cape and four people are still missing, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported on Sunday.

Seventy people were rescued in 55 rescue operations throughout the night as a storm swept across the province. Rescue operations are ongoing.   

In one incident, a man was recovered safely from an island in the Brak River after a vehicle with six occupants was trapped in the floodwaters. “An adult female was swept away and is still missing, while the remaining four of these six people were recovered safely on the southern side of the river,” the NSRI said.

Port authorities are assessing reports of multiple vessels breaking their moorings at the port of Port Elizabeth and on the Buffalo River in East London after several jetties either sunk or were washed away.

“Multiple rescue operations have recovered people safely from buildings, residences and vehicles,” the NSRI said.

