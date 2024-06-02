South Africa

Fight at North West old age home leaves one dead, two arrested

02 June 2024 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
It is alleged a 75-year-old man bumped into one of the suspects who then hit him with his crutches. The suspect's companion allegedly joined his friend and they both assaulted the victim.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Two men, aged 75 and 92, are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old man. 

The victim and the suspects stayed at an old age home in Jericho in North West. 

The deceased was coming from the bathroom when he encountered the suspects who were on their way there at 4am on Thursday.

“The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects who hit him with his crutches. The suspect's companion apparently joined his friend and they both assaulted the victim,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said. 

The victim, who sustained head injuries, was transported to hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

