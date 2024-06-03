South Africa

City of Cape Town law enforcement cracks down on firearm 'hidey holes'

03 June 2024 - 15:31 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The City of Cape Town has seized several illegal firearms from criminals in a week-long anti-crime blitz.
The City of Cape Town has seized several illegal firearms from criminals in a week-long anti-crime blitz.
Image: supplied

The City of Cape Town reports success in its game of hide and seek with criminals attempting to conceal illegal firearms.

The latest arrests include a man in Hanover Park with a firearm hidden under the carpet of his car and another in Delft with two firearms hidden underneath his mattress.

A third man was arrested in Khayelitsha at a vehicle checkpoint after a 9mm pistol was found under his seat.

Last week city law enforcement officers arrested a 45-year-old Hanover Park woman after a tip-off led them to 29 rounds of ammunition hidden in a hole behind her bath.

Metro law enforcement advancement plan officers recovered seven firearms and arrested 279 people for various offences over the past week.

“While the arrests and confiscations may seem never ending, we must remember that for each firearm confiscated at least one life is saved, not counting any number of innocent residents who could have been wounded,” safety and security MMC JP Smith,” said.

“The rampant shooting won’t be halted overnight until we see serious reform in the criminal justice system, but until then our enforcement staff will continue to remove illegal firearms from the streets. We will continue to take action against those who threaten our communities, as everyone deserves to live, work and play in a safe environment,” Smith said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Celebrate responsibly': KZN police commissioner to election winners

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt- Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has urged political leaders to spread a message to their supporters to behave ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | SIU goes after refugee centres in corruption probe

Asylum seekers say they face months of delays in receiving permits from Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre because of bribery.
News
2 weeks ago

Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the 21-year-old victim had requested a ride home via an inDrive application last Friday night when she ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ekurhuleni cop charged for drunk driving after viral video

An intoxicated policeman filmed in a marked police vehicle has been charged and will face an internal disciplinary hearing, Gauteng police said on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  3. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...