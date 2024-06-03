South Africa

City Power urges reduced electricity consumption as winter kicks in

03 June 2024 - 07:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
City Power has urged residents to reduce power consumption as cold weather sets in. Stock image.
City Power has urged residents to reduce power consumption as cold weather sets in. Stock image.
Image: Supplied

As cold weather ushers in winter, City Power has urged residents to reduce electricity use amid an “increase in energy consumption levels”.

The entity made the appeal on Sunday hours after Eskom warned of overloading transformers in areas such as Soweto due to the colder weather.

City Power said: “The South African Weather Service is warning that showers are expected, with temperatures dropping further this afternoon or evening [Sunday] and extending into Monday. The worst of the cold weather is expected from Monday through to Tuesday.

“ Customers are urged to use electricity sparingly as failure to do so may result in further energy demand which will put a severe strain on the network. We are experiencing high call volumes from customers across our areas of supply.

“Though we have our systems and resources in place, we need customers to assist in ensuring the network remains operating at its normal rate. City Power urges customers to reduce the rate at which they are using electricity. With temperatures dropping, we observe energy consumption levels increasing at a very high rate.”

Cold, wet and windy conditions expected across large parts of SA

A significant drop in daytime temperatures is forecast over the next few days, with showers and thundershowers possible in most parts of the country ...
News
2 days ago

The entity said a sharp increase in electricity demand has exerted “unbearable pressure on the network and resources”.

It singled out the following areas as being of concern: Alexandra, Bryanston, Fleurhof, Florida, Freedom Park, Hospital Hill, Kliptown, Klipfontein, Lawley, Matholesville, Mayibuye, Mountain View, Mulbarton, Naturena, Northcliff, Pennyville, Pimville Zone 9, Prescast, Princess, Slovo, Thembelihle, Tshepisong and Vlakfontein.

“We continue the appeal to our customers to use energy efficiently to prevent overloading the network. Network overload may cause equipment to fail which will result in prolonged outages.

“We urge customers to use alternative methods to keep warm and refrain from illegal connections and meter tampering as these contribute significantly to overloading the network.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Winter hydration tips to keep you glowing in the cold

The cold fronts are kicking in but that's no reason for your beauty regimen to suffer. Here are the top hydration hacks to keep your skin glowing in ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the province

Extreme rains in December 2022 in isolated parts of the Western Cape were the heaviest since at least 1979, leading to flooded roads and landslides
News
3 days ago

Get winter-ready with these cosy tips

Don't let the chilly season blues get you down. We've got pointers to keep you warm and healthy.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa
  4. Fight at North West old age home leaves one dead, two arrested South Africa
  5. City Power urges reduced electricity consumption as winter kicks in South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...