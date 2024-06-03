South Africa

Joburg EMS on high alert as cold temperatures grip the city

03 June 2024 - 21:03 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg EMS units remain on high alert overnight especially in informal settlements because they were the most vulnerable communities when temperatures dip.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) on Monday urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices with temperatures expected to dip below freezing on Monday night. 

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi appealed to residents not to leave heating devices, including paraffin stoves, braziers or imbawula, unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home. 

He said EMS units remained on high alert overnight monitoring the city’s seven regions, especially informal settlements because they were the most vulnerable communities when temperatures dipped. 

Weather forecasters on Monday said this was the “first freezing and minus temperatures” to hit Gauteng this year.

TimesLIVE 

