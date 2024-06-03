Joburg emergency management services (EMS) are attending to a fire at a factory in China Mart, Crown Mines, it was confirmed on Monday.
The fire broke out on Monday morning, according to spokesperson Nana Kgiba. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
EMS shared a clip from the scene. Billowing smoke can be seen coming from the rooftop.
No injuries so far as factory catches fire at China Mart complex
Image: 123RF
Joburg emergency management services (EMS) are attending to a fire at a factory in China Mart, Crown Mines, it was confirmed on Monday.
The fire broke out on Monday morning, according to spokesperson Nana Kgiba. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
EMS shared a clip from the scene. Billowing smoke can be seen coming from the rooftop.
Image: Joburg EMS/Supplied
“The city of Joburg's emergency services is at China Mart where a factory is on fire. At the moment we have not received reports of people missing, but we are talking to the owners to check if there were other people inside.
“We're busy with firefighting and we'll do investigations after we have extinguished the fire.”
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Power restored to more parts of Braamfontein after the M1 tunnel fire
‘We will respond in time,’ says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after city found liable for Usindiso fire
EDITORIAL | Those responsible for Usindiso fire must be punished
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos