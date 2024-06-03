South Africa

No injuries so far as factory catches fire at China Mart complex

03 June 2024 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
A factory caught fire at China Mart complex in Crown Mines, Joburg. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Joburg emergency management services (EMS) are attending to a fire at a factory in China Mart, Crown Mines, it was confirmed on Monday.

The fire broke out on Monday morning, according to spokesperson Nana Kgiba. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

EMS shared a clip from the scene. Billowing smoke can be seen coming from the rooftop.

EMS personnel at the China Mart complex.
Image: Joburg EMS/Supplied

“The city of Joburg's emergency services is at China Mart where a factory is on fire. At the moment we have not received reports of people missing, but we are talking to the owners to check if there were other people inside.

“We're busy with firefighting and we'll do investigations after we have extinguished the fire.”

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

