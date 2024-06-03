South Africa

Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' and storm batter parts of KZN

03 June 2024 - 19:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dozens of residents including minor children seeking shelter from the storm were injured in structural collapses. Stock photo.
Dozens of residents including minor children seeking shelter from the storm were injured in structural collapses. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Several residents were injured as a storm swept through Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon

“The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Tongaat operations became inundated with calls for assistance from residents from 4.38pm.

“All available reaction officers and Rusa paramedics were immediately dispatched to assist with the high volume of call-outs,” Rusa said in a statement.

It Rusa said several homes in Magwaveni and Sandfields had collapsed.

Trees were uprooted, blocking roads and causing major traffic jams. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Dozens of residents, including minor children are seeking shelter after numerous structural collapses.

In one video, believed to have been recorded by a Tongaat resident, the woman could be heard calling for help and saying people were trapped beneath the collapsed structures. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods

A baby girl and a man have died in overnight floods in the Eastern Cape and four people are still missing, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported ...
News
1 day ago

'They've got more problems in the city': East London skipper loses yacht but escapes harm in flood chaos

But owner considers himself lucky — others had it worse
News
1 day ago

‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the province

Extreme rains in December 2022 in isolated parts of the Western Cape were the heaviest since at least 1979, leading to flooded roads and landslides
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua South Africa
  2. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  3. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  4. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa
  5. Eastern Cape police investigate death of colleague after series of unusual ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...