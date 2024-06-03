South Africa

WATCH | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay

03 June 2024 - 11:42 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend. Seven people have lost their lives during the floods. Large parts of the metro were left without electricity from Saturday afternoon as a result of the adverse weather that broke power lines. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend. 

Seven people died in the floods and large parts of the metro were left without electricity from Saturday afternoon after power cables broke.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods

A baby girl and a man have died in overnight floods in the Eastern Cape and four people are still missing, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported ...
News
1 day ago

‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the province

Extreme rains in December 2022 in isolated parts of the Western Cape were the heaviest since at least 1979, leading to flooded roads and landslides
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  3. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...