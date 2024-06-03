The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.
He was killed in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.
He was killed in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died
WATCH | Kelly Khumalo explains why she doesn't watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos