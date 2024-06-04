Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are battling a fire at a warehouse in Glen Austin in Midrand.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said they have deployed two fire trucks and emergency personnel are on the scene.
"We are busy with fire fighting. We will do preliminary investigations after we have extinguished the blaze."
She said there are currently no casualties but the teams will conduct search and rescue investigations.
Firefighters battle warehouse blaze in Midrand
Image: Supplied/EMS
TimesLIVE
