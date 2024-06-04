South Africa

Firefighters battle warehouse blaze in Midrand

04 June 2024 - 10:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A warehouse caught alight in Glen Austin in Midrand on Tuesday morning.
A warehouse caught alight in Glen Austin in Midrand on Tuesday morning.
Image: Supplied/EMS

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are battling a fire at a warehouse in Glen Austin in Midrand. 

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said they have deployed two fire trucks and emergency personnel are on the scene. 

"We are busy with fire fighting. We will do preliminary investigations after we have extinguished the blaze." 

She said there are currently no casualties but the teams will conduct search and rescue investigations.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

No injuries so far as factory catches fire at China Mart complex

Joburg emergency management services are attending to a fire at a factory in China Mart, Crown Mines, it was confirmed on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Joburg EMS on high alert as cold temperatures grip the city

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) on Monday urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices with temperatures ...
News
17 hours ago

Fire robs Usindiso survivors of chance to vote

While the rest of the country excitedly cast their votes on Wednesday, it was a different story for the displaced survivors of the Usindiso building ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. Five people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' ... South Africa
  4. Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their ... South Africa
  5. Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...