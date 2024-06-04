South Africa

Five people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated

04 June 2024 - 06:32 By TimesLIVE
Some houses were left roofless in Emagwaveni, Tongaat.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of five lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit.

Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in healthcare facilities, the provincial government said.

A level 4 alert of disruptive rains had been predicted by the South African Weather Service along the coast of the province with a high probability of flooding.

Several areas within the eThekwini metro have been affected, with roads flooded, trees fallen and significant damage to infrastructure such as power lines and roads.

The uThongathi area, in the north of Durban, recorded the most incidents, with several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off and trees falling on electricity lines causing power outages.

Other areas around Durban, including Umgababa, Durban Central and the western parts of the city, also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding of households and roads.

The strong winds also affected communities in the Amajuba and uMzinyathi districts, where houses were damaged in Newcastle, Dannhauser, Nquthu  and surrounding areas.

Disaster teams are assessing the extent of damage and providing immediate relief, including accommodating displaced residents in government buildings.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead a government delegation to uThongathi on Tuesday for assessment and provision of disaster relief.

Homes and vehicles were damaged during Monday's storm.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Debris in the wake of a tornado that struck Emagwaveni in Tongaat.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Community members of Emagwaveni in Tongaat, whose homes were destroyed by a tornado, find some warmth.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A boy carries bread and a soft drink after Emagwaveni in Tongaat was struck by a tornado.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Debris strewn everywhere. Some individuals sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, while others were unaccounted for.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

