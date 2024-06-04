South Africa

Limpopo police recover unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspects were planning to carry out robberies

04 June 2024 - 16:55 By TimesLIVE
Police confiscated this firearm and ammunition from two suspects who allegedly planned to commit robberies.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects allegedly planning to commit robberies in Limpopo on Monday are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police arrested the suspects, aged 30 and 31, on the R523 near Maname Paradise at about 8am and confiscated two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 

“The arrest took place after members of a task team received a tip-off regarding suspicious activities on the hitchhiking spot along the R523,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The suspects were pretending to be hitchhiking with other people.

“One suspect was found in possession of car keys. It was then established that their red VW Polo was parked on the other side of the road.” 

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered the firearms, two magazines loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition, one firearm holster, a blue light, cellphones, balaclavas and gloves. 

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects were planning to carry out robberies in the area.  

The suspects will appear in the Dzanani magistrate's court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit an offence. 

TimesLIVE

