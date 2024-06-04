A man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman and attempted murder of her husband and son.
This follows an attack at their Glenmore home in the early hours of Sunday allegedly related to their support for Palestine. The family’s name is being withheld to safeguard them.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the motive for the attack was unknown but a teenager who was not harmed told police the man repeatedly said he was “stabbing them because they supported Palestine”.
“The man also allegedly threatened to rape a little girl.
“Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Hyder Road in the early hours of Sunday and, upon arrival at the scene, a man was found in possession of a bloodstained knife.
“A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds.
“The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two wounded victims were taken to hospital.”
The woman’s husband and son are recovering in hospital while friends are assisting the 13-year-old daughter.
A source told TimesLIVE: “The most horrific aspect is the suspect was unforgiving in stabbing the family and could be heard uttering 'where is your Allah?'
He said it appeared the attack was not carried out in a fit of rage but was planned, and expressed concern that the killing didn't appear to have raised condemnation.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies said it was “outraged” after the killing of the woman and the attacks on her family.
“We ask that this matter be investigated thoroughly by the judicial systems and the investigation and the legal processes be allowed to take its course. In a highly charged environment we call for calm from all communities so justice can prevail.”
TimesLIVE
Man to appear in court over death, attempted murder of pro-Palestinian family
Image: 123RF/krsmanovic
