South Africa

Man to appear in court over death, attempted murder of pro-Palestinian family

04 June 2024 - 10:47 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court after a stabbing attack on a family in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly carried out in response to their pro-Palestine stance.
A man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court after a stabbing attack on a family in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly carried out in response to their pro-Palestine stance.
Image: 123RF/krsmanovic

A man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman and attempted murder of her husband and son.

This follows an attack at their Glenmore home in the early hours of Sunday allegedly related to their support for Palestine. The family’s name is being withheld to safeguard them.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the motive for the attack was unknown but a teenager who was not harmed told police the man repeatedly said he was “stabbing them because they supported Palestine”.

“The man also allegedly threatened to rape a little girl.

“Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Hyder Road in the early hours of Sunday and, upon arrival at the scene, a man was found in possession of a bloodstained knife.

“A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds.

“The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two wounded victims were taken to hospital.”

The woman’s husband and son are recovering in hospital while friends are assisting the 13-year-old daughter.

A source told TimesLIVE: “The most horrific aspect is the suspect was unforgiving in stabbing the family and could be heard uttering 'where is your Allah?'

He said it appeared the attack was not carried out in a fit of rage but was planned, and expressed concern that the killing didn't appear to have raised condemnation.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies said it was “outraged” after the killing of the woman and the attacks on her family.

“We ask that this matter be investigated thoroughly by the judicial systems and the investigation and the legal processes be allowed to take its course. In a highly charged environment we call for calm from all communities so justice can prevail.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

DA holds Cape despite ANC Palestine push

The DA has retained majority control of the Western Cape, increasing its support in ANC stronghold areas such as Khayelitsha, one of the country’s ...
News
2 days ago

States must drop their double standards if they want peace and global security

With brutal wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as sporadic conflict between Iran and Israel, defending the even-handed application of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

World's largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called on Wednesday for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. Five people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' ... South Africa
  4. Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their ... South Africa
  5. Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...