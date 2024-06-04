South Africa

Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy

04 June 2024 - 17:04
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing media at the results operation centre in Midrand.
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing media at the results operation centre in Midrand.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

As Build One South Africa's (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament, he puts two women members in the leadership spotlight.

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster will join Maimane in the National Assembly while former transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie will represent the party in the Gauteng legislature. 

“Our three candidates are under the age of 45 and have a broad range of skills and a depth of experience across many sectors. For BOSA. this is only the start. What is undeniable is the desperate need for a centrist platform holding the line against division — be it racial, ethnic or linguistic,” BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons said. 

“Our leadership will work constructively with the established government and hold it accountable when needs arise.

“In an era marked by challenges and opportunities, BOSA believes now, more than ever, South Africa needs leaders who are not only capable but also accountable, ensuring the interests of the people remain at the forefront of governance. 

“That is our conviction and that is BOSA's role to fulfil. We will go to parliament and the Gauteng legislature to advance such values and beliefs,” Solomons said.

BOSA, in its first election, received 194,000 votes.

Some people on social media reacted: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

LISTEN | Maimane suggests coalition talks be held publicly

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested that coalition talks be open to the public.
Politics
3 days ago

Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has also blamed tribalism for the MK Party's performance in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
3 days ago

Maimane's BOSA amasses enough signatures to secure spot on all IEC ballots

Build One South Africa met the IEC requirements at the eleventh hour, making the cut to qualify to contest the upcoming elections nationally and in ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' ... South Africa
  3. Five people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated South Africa
  4. Man in court over knife attack on 'pro-Palestine family' South Africa
  5. June brings joy for motorists with major petrol and diesel price cuts news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...