South Africa

MultiChoice recommends Canal+ offer

04 June 2024 - 12:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An offer by France's Canal+ for the shares it does not own in MultiChoice is 'fair and reasonable', the two broadcasters said. File photo.
An offer by France's Canal+ for the shares it does not own in MultiChoice is 'fair and reasonable', the two broadcasters said. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

An offer by France's Canal+ for the shares it does not own in South Africa's MultiChoice is “fair and reasonable”, according to an independent board formed by the latter and reviewed by Standard Bank, the two broadcasters said on Tuesday.

MultiChoice appointed the bank to examine the all-cash mandatory offer which would create a pan-African broadcaster with about 31.5-million subscribers across more than 50 countries.

Canal+, part of French media group Vivendi, in April made a firm offer of R125 in cash per MultiChoice share, or about R35bn, which valued the company at about R55bn.

The offer is expected to close by April 2025.

Maxime Saada, chair and CEO of Canal+, said on a media call the French company had already invested close to €1.2bn (R24.4bn) buying a 45.2% stake in MultiChoice.

Special consultancy fees for MultiChoice board face chop

Controversial consultancy fees paid to selected members of the MultiChoice board will be reviewed and likely be scrapped, new board chairman Elias ...
Business Times
1 month ago

The two sides are assessing and finalising a suitable structure for the licensed activities of MultiChoice Group.

The French broadcaster will need to navigate black economic ownership requirements and restrictions on foreign media ownership, which caps voting rights at 20%.

“I don't see BEE as a hurdle,” Saada said, adding “the foreign ownership is a hurdle”.

However, the CEO said Canal+ had drawn a lot of interest from potential partners in SA though it was too early to disclose details, as the deal must be approved by the regulator.

“I would rather, of course, it happens fast. Not because I'm impatient, but because the competition doesn't wait,” Saada said.

The company also plans to have the new entity double-listed in Europe and Johannesburg between year-end and the first half of 2025.

Reuters

READ MORE:

MultiChoice shenanigans need to be interrogated

Multichoice board shenanigans need closer scrutiny by shareholders and regulators.
Business Times
1 month ago

More doubts over Canal+ takeover

As French broadcaster Canal+ intensifies its plans to take over MultiChoice, board ructions have emerged at Africa's biggest pay-TV operator over a ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Does Canal+ have an insider at MultiChoice?

Whispers in financial circles in the Sandton hub suggest billionaire business mogul Patrice Motsepe is involved in the possible Canal+ takeover of ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. Five people die after severe storm in Durban, disaster relief activated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' ... South Africa
  4. Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their ... South Africa
  5. Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...