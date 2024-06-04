South Africa

One killed in shootout between police, CIT suspects on Phoenix highway

04 June 2024 - 07:14
At least one person has been killed in a shootout between police and CIT suspects. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the death of one person after a shootout on the Phoenix highway between several cash-in-transit heist suspects and police.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda on Tuesday morning.

"One suspect has been fatally wounded and three rifles and a large amount of money have been recovered. Police are hunting for more suspects in the vicinity."

Video clips emerged on social media of the scene, which is in the dark. The sound of gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

Netshiunda said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was on his way to the crime scene. 

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

