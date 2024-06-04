South Africa

Tongaat tornado death toll rises to 7

04 June 2024 - 15:56 By TImesLIVE
A boy carries bread and a soft drink after eMagwaveni in Tongaat was struck by a tornado, destroying houses and leaving the community without electricity.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The confirmed death toll after a tornado hit the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving at least 1,200 people displaced, has risen to seven. 

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube who visited eMagwaveni — one of the worst affected areas on Tuesday — said preliminary reports indicated at least 11 people had died, seven in Tongaat and four in Nquthu, Eshowe and KwaHlabisa, during the level 4 storm.

More than 55 people suffered minor to moderate injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital after torrential rain, hail storms and a tornado caused flooding and structural collapses of homes, school halls and medical facilities.

Battered transformers and power lines left many areas without power, while cellphone towers were also affected.

The premier said uThongathi water works was shut down for a few hours as the heavy rain resulted in higher levels of turbidity in raw water.

Three temporary shelters have been established where affected families are receiving humanitarian aid.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and emergency teams rallied through the night to rescue people trapped under debris and collapsed structures while others provided food and shelter.

On Tuesday disaster management worked with NGOs including Red Cross, Al-Imdaad Foundation, Gift of the Givers and IPSS Medical Rescue to provide hot meals, mattresses, blankets, food parcels and humanitarian assistance.

Tongaat has been classified as the worst-affected area with hundreds of houses destroyed. Other areas such as Umgababa, south of the eThekwini Metro, Eshowe, Utrecht, Osizweni and KwaHlabisa have also been severely affected.

Public infrastructure such as schools, roads, community halls and healthcare facilities were affected.

“Assessments are continuing so that work to repair damaged infrastructure can begin. The assessment reports will give us a clear indication of the extent of the damage and funding required. We also urge municipalities to ensure that those affected are profiled and receive the necessary support from government,” said Dube-Ncube.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those that have tragically lost their lives and wish those recovering in hospital a speedy recovery. Our priority is to ensure that the displaced families receive immediate humanitarian relief and fast-track the restoration of services.”

Meanwhile, N3 Toll Concession issued an alert for high wind speeds in excess of 90km/h on Van Reenen's Pass between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

“Winds at these speeds can be disruptive and cause property damage. N3TC requests road users to take precautionary measures to guard their safety. Trucks carrying light loads are advised to be extra cautious on their approach to Van Reenen's Pass.”

TimesLIVE

