Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their father’

Gauteng police have assigned a team of seasoned detectives to trace and arrest suspects who shot six people, killing two, and burned a shack where two girls, aged four and seven, were sleeping in Soshanguve.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

Gunmen arrived at a shebeen at the Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve on Sunday evening and fired shots at the patrons, he said.

A man and a woman died at the scene. The four wounded patrons were taken to a medical care centre.

The suspects left the tavern to the shack in the same area and set it alight. The two girls were both certified dead at the scene.

TimesLIVE