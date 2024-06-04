South Africa

WATCH | Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA

04 June 2024 - 12:29 By TimesLIVE
The Southern African Large Telescope in Sutherland in the Northern Cape covered in snow as a cold front sweeps over the country. Snowfall continued in parts of the country and resulted in the closure of several roads in the Eastern Cape.
Image: NICO VAN DER MERWE
Image: NICO VAN DER MERWE

It has been a winter wonderland for some and a morning of chaos for others as snowfall continued in parts of the country on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE Premium on Monday reported snowfall had hit parts of the Northern Cape for the first time in about 40 years as a powerful weather system sweeps across South Africa.

The cold weather was preceded by deadly storms along much of the Cape coast, with people missing, according to rescue officials.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a disruptive snow warning for Tuesday across high-lying parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Video clips and images emerged on social media on Tuesday showing homes and roads covered in a blanket of white. Others showed citizens braving the freezing weather to pose outside and take pictures in the snow.

🚨 Road Closures Due to Snow N6 road Queenstown at Penhoek Pass towards Jamescalata closed due to snow. R58 road Barkley...

Posted by Eastern Cape Department of Transport on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

The snow has resulted in the closure of several roads in the Eastern Cape, according to the provincial department of transport.

These are:

  • N6 Queenstown (Komani) at Penhoek Pass towards James Calata;
  • R58 Barkley east at Barkley Pass towards Khowa (Khowa);
  • R58 Barkley towards Lady Grey;
  • R61 Cradock towards Graaff-Reinet;
  • N6 Maletswai towards James Calata — with only cars able to pass, and;
  • R67 Whittlesea at Nico Malan Pass towards Seymour — very slippery and closure is imminent due to snow.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced severe storms which resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure and the loss of five lives in the eThekwini metro.

Videos also made the rounds on social media showing the extensive damage caused by what appeared to be tornadoes. Tongaat was one of the areas badly affected by storm damage.

In its latest advisory, SAWS warned of damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and disruptive snow in Maletswai.

TimesLIVE

