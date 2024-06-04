Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on Tuesday appearing at the Pretoria magistrates court on charges of fraud during her tenure as defence minister.
Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail in April. She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula back in court
Courtesy of SABC
Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on Tuesday appearing at the Pretoria magistrates court on charges of fraud during her tenure as defence minister.
Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail in April. She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
POLL | Should the state foot Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal bill?
Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water
Parliament considers election of Mapisa-Nqakula's replacement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos