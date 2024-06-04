South Africa

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula back in court

04 June 2024 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE
Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on Tuesday appearing at the Pretoria magistrates court on charges of fraud during her tenure as defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail in April. She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract.

