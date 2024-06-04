South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 June 2024 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
The trial of five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretorial high court on Tuesday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.

The soccer star was killed in 2014 in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother.

