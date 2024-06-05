25 travellers intercepted on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria deported at OR Tambo

Twenty-five foreigners were intercepted and deported by Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) on Tuesday night trying to enter South Africa illegally.
Thirteen Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found to be in possession of fake visitors’ visas, while one Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the entry requirements on arrival.
They were intercepted on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria.
The BMA said they were deported back in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
“[The] ICAO provide global standards for air transport operations and highlight that a person who entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their countries of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to South Africa and shall bear the costs of that travel,” it said.
According to the BMA, Ortia has been a target with travellers attempting to enter the country illegally.
On Sunday, five Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato has warned travellers in contravention of the Immigration Act.
He commended the operations by BMA officials at Ortia, saying as the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, detection systems need to be advanced.
“The diligence and professionalism displayed by our team have prevented potential security threats and upheld the rule of law. We will continue to enhance our capabilities and escalate co-operation with Acsa security as well as collaborate with international partners to address and combat such illicit activities,” Masiapato said.
Acsa regional GM Jabulani Khambule said the latest interceptions of illegal travellers by the BMA demonstrate the importance of their multi-agency safety and security approach to enhance airport and aviation security.
“The aviation security model is vertically and horizontally integrated with various law enforcement authorities and is important to root out criminality at our airports.”
The BMA said it will intensify operations with the deployment of an additional 400 junior border guards who started duty on June 1 at various ports of entry.
TimesLIVE
25 travellers intercepted on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria deported at OR Tambo
Image: AS1 Leah Jones/ Reuters
Twenty-five foreigners were intercepted and deported by Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) on Tuesday night trying to enter South Africa illegally.
Thirteen Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found to be in possession of fake visitors’ visas, while one Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the entry requirements on arrival.
They were intercepted on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria.
The BMA said they were deported back in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
“[The] ICAO provide global standards for air transport operations and highlight that a person who entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their countries of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to South Africa and shall bear the costs of that travel,” it said.
According to the BMA, Ortia has been a target with travellers attempting to enter the country illegally.
On Sunday, five Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato has warned travellers in contravention of the Immigration Act.
He commended the operations by BMA officials at Ortia, saying as the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, detection systems need to be advanced.
“The diligence and professionalism displayed by our team have prevented potential security threats and upheld the rule of law. We will continue to enhance our capabilities and escalate co-operation with Acsa security as well as collaborate with international partners to address and combat such illicit activities,” Masiapato said.
Acsa regional GM Jabulani Khambule said the latest interceptions of illegal travellers by the BMA demonstrate the importance of their multi-agency safety and security approach to enhance airport and aviation security.
“The aviation security model is vertically and horizontally integrated with various law enforcement authorities and is important to root out criminality at our airports.”
The BMA said it will intensify operations with the deployment of an additional 400 junior border guards who started duty on June 1 at various ports of entry.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport
WATCH | Spaza shops need to be audited and pay tax: Motsoaledi on new immigration proposals
BMA deploys 400 additional junior guards at ports of entry ahead of Easter weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos