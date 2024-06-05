South Africa

66 mineworkers remain underground in Kroondal protest: NUM

05 June 2024 - 08:45
Mineworkers staged a sit-in at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal operations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

A total of 66 mineworkers remain underground in an illegal sit-in at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) confirmed on Wednesday.

More than 200 miners staged an underground protest on Monday over annual payments made under the employee share option schemes (ESOPs) which was paid to beneficiaries of the Rustenburg and Marikana mines on Friday.

The striking Kroondal employees are aggrieved they did not receive ESOP payments. However, the company said they do not yet qualify for this.

The company said morning shift employees, including contractors at the Kwezi shaft, initiated the illegal sit-in on Monday. At the K6 shaft the nightshift was also disrupted, with about 250 people gathering in a central waiting place at the surface.

NUM Rustenburg regional secretary Geoffrey Moatshe confirmed that of the 211 workers who formed part of the sit-in, 66 remained underground.

The first 13 left on Monday evening. Another group, consisting mostly of contracted workers and officials, left on Tuesday.

"About 66 workers remain underground. The others were allowed to get out. The report we are getting is that initially workers were held against their will, but we get a sense they are divided on whether they should continue.

"Of the 66 who remain, about 10 are our members," Moatshe said.

He said while they did not condone the action of striking workers, believed to consist mostly of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members, they felt the issues raised were genuine. 

"It was always going to be an expectation from Kroondal workers that they get the same as their colleagues on the basis that they are employed by the same company. But the catch is that in Kroondal, we signed a wage agreement that incorporated the ESOP issue [last year].

"Sibanye dragged their feet and as a result there is no concluded agreement in terms of the shares in Kroondal as opposed to other operations.

"But if workers say 'we demand what is due to us, like our colleagues', you need to explain to the workers [what is happening]."

Amcu could not be reached for comment.

Sibanye said i it was engaging with both unions to resolve the issue.

It said: "A provision of the 2023 Kroondal wage agreement signed between the company and union representatives from the NUM and Amcu was for management and the unions to engage on the feasibility of introducing the Rustenburg employee share ownership scheme for Kroondal employees once the acquisition of the Kroondal Pool and Share Agreement (PSA) by Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines is finalised.

"Several engagements took place between the company, organised labour, and employees regarding the proposed ESOP as per the provision, with the parties agreeing  Kroondal employees would be included as beneficiaries of the Rustenburg ESOP, following the conclusion of the PSA transaction, which is expected before the 2024 year end. The striking employees and their union representatives were well informed about the future date of inclusion into the Rustenburg ESOP."

Despite the grievance not being taken up through usual channels and the risk to safety and wellbeing of employees involved in the sit-in and impact on operations, "the management of Kroondal is committed to resolving the situation".

TimesLIVE

