South Africa

Bolt suspends more than 6,000 drivers over noncompliance, safety issues

05 June 2024 - 14:20 By Kim Swartz
Bolt has introduced new safety features for riders and drivers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mariasavenko

E-hailing service Bolt confirmed on Wednesday it blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its app in the past six months for “noncompliance and safety-related matters”.

“At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount,” said Bolt acting head of regulatory and policy Africa Weyinmi Aghadiuno.

“We understand the trust our customers place in us and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their wellbeing during every ride. We believe one incident is too many and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers.” 

A Bolt driver allegedly stabbed two women passengers in Cape Town after an altercation.

The company said measures had been put in place to create a safer ride-hailing experience for drivers and riders. They included:

  • enhanced safety measures such as a trip audio recording feature allowing drivers and riders to record their conversations which can be reported to Bolt’s customer support;
  • stricter compliance measures with a driver screening process including a background check before being connected to the app and enhanced platform guidelines;
  • dedicated 24/7 support from an in-house specially trained high-priority safety team; and
  • driver and rider safety awareness campaigns.

“Bolt continuously invests in new products and features to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app. These initiatives signify Bolt’s commitment to safety and customer satisfaction,” said the service.

TimesLIVE

