Cape Town disaster risk management officials on Wednesday confirmed reports of flooding across parts of the city including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Wallacedene, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village and Nomzamo in Strand.
Heavy rain persisted on Wednesday across the province. City officials said they were monitoring high risk areas and determining the need for humanitarian and engineering relief.
Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Downpours are expected to continue throughout the day, and assessments on the ground are ongoing as reports come in.”
The SA Weather Service issued a warning for level 2 damaging winds between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas which could result in:
- roofs blowing off ;
- trees being uprooted and affecting power lines, and;
- risks for road users, particularly high-sided vehicles.
“The public is advised to be very careful outdoors and to ensure outdoor furniture and other loose items are secured to minimise the risk of damage or injury,” said Powell.
Residents were urged to call the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 for weather-related emergencies.
Flooding in parts of Cape Town as downpours continue
Image: 123RF/uximetcpavel
