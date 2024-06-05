South Africa

Flooding in parts of Cape Town as downpours continue

05 June 2024 - 11:43 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Downpours are expected to continue throughout the day in and around Cape Town. Stock photo.
Downpours are expected to continue throughout the day in and around Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/uximetcpavel

Cape Town disaster risk management officials on Wednesday confirmed reports of flooding across parts of the city including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Wallacedene, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village and Nomzamo in Strand.

Heavy rain persisted on Wednesday across the province. City officials said they were monitoring high risk areas and determining the need for humanitarian and engineering relief.

Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Downpours are expected to continue throughout the day, and assessments on the ground are ongoing as reports come in.”

The SA Weather Service issued a warning for level 2 damaging winds between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas which could result in:

  • roofs blowing off ;
  • trees being uprooted and affecting power lines, and; 
  • risks for road users, particularly high-sided vehicles.

“The public is advised to be very careful outdoors and to ensure outdoor furniture and other loose items are secured to minimise the risk of damage or injury,” said Powell. 

Residents were urged to call the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 for weather-related emergencies.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

El Nino weather pattern likely to swing back to La Nina this year: UN weather agency

The El Nino weather pattern that can cause extreme events such as wildfires and tropical cyclones is forecast to swing back into generally cooler La ...
News
2 days ago

Snow falls on Northern Cape farms after storm wreaks havoc along coast

The South African Weather Service has issued a disruptive snow warning for Tuesday across high-lying parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and ...
News
1 day ago

City Power urges reduced electricity consumption as winter kicks in

As cold weather ushers in winter, City Power has urged residents to reduce electricity use amid an "increase in energy consumption levels".
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy South Africa
  2. WATCH | Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA South Africa
  3. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa
  4. SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...