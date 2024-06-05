South Africa

Illegal underground sit-in at Kroondal mine ends as workers return to surface

05 June 2024 - 22:32 By TimesLIVE
All mineworkers who staged an underground sit-in at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal operations returned to the surface on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

The illegal underground sit-in by employees at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal mine ended on Wednesday afternoon with all workers returning to the surface on Wednesday afternoon.

“Now that the illegal sit-in has been resolved, the company will engage with employees and the representative unions in accordance with existing, standard processes and mechanisms,” the company said in a statement. 

More than 200 miners staged an underground protest on Monday over annual payments under the employee share option schemes (ESOPs) being paid to beneficiaries of the company's Rustenburg and Marikana mines on Friday. 

The striking Kroondal employees were aggrieved as they did not receive ESOP payments. However, the company said they do not yet qualify for this. 

“The company will not condone illegal actions by any stakeholders which may compromise the safety and wellbeing of employees or the sustainability of our operations and we appeal to employees to use the established grievance mechanisms or their union representatives to address any issues or concerns,” the company said. 

TimesLIVE 

