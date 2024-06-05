South Africa

Karaoke microphone takes TikTok by storm

05 June 2024 - 19:18 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
DJ Chymamusique shows off his Bluetooth microphone that King Monada was seen singing with on a video he posted twitter.
Image: X/Chymamusique

South African TikTok content creators have unleashed their inner child spirit with a new karaoke microphone trend that's making rounds on social media.

The influencers are posting videos of themselves using the popular microphone on a daily basis, from singing to having normal day-to-day conversations in public and in their homes.

These videos have gained thousands of views on TikTok, and people are having a good laugh about them.

Unlike traditional microphones that require being connected to cables and wires, the Bluetooth microphone connects wirelessly to speakers, smartphones and tablets, making it easy for people to carry around for entertainment.

The popular microphone has gained immense traction, with countless influencers using it even in awkward situations, like in a taxi.

Musician King Monada couldn't be left out as he also hopped onto the trend. In a video, King Monada was seen singing with the microphone during his studio sessions.

Here are some videos of content creators using the karaoke Bluetooth microphone:

