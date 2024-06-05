South Africa

More police boots on the ground in KZN for after elections period

05 June 2024 - 07:18 By TimesLIVE
An additional 300 police officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SAPS

Another 300 public order policing (POP) members have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

This is the third deployment of additional police officers to the province covering the before, during and after elections phase to maintain stability throughout the region, said spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

The first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May and the second contingency of more than 300 were deployed during the elections period.

"The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post elections phase," she said, with law enforcement agencies monitoring activities related to the outcome of last week's elections.

"This means deployments remain in place at places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for emerging incidents."

Speaking during a send-off parade, Masemola said the continuous deployments in some areas forms part of the police service's operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

"We have delivered the 2024 elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour. We will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality. We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line will be dealt with."

TimesLIVE

