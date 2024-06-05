South Africa

Person impersonating Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on WhatsApp

05 June 2024 - 21:31 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) says a person is impersonating Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on WhatsApp. 

“According to the information available to the OCJ, the individual/s sent WhatsApp messages purporting to be judge president Mlambo using a profile picture of his likeness,” the OCJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the cellphone numbers the message came from are 074 624 8917, 067 712 4674 and 060 200 8121 and are registered on the WhatsApp application as belonging to a “Maphisa Tibane”.

It warned the public not to fall prey to this impersonator. It said impersonating a judicial officer was a criminal offence.

“The matter has already been reported to the South African Police Service.” 

Last week, the OCJ alerted authorities to a case of impersonation of Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The office said an unknown person whose WhatsApp page reflects his name as justice Madlanga sent a text message to a senior official of the Electoral Commission of South Africa. It said the text message, sent from a certain cellphone number, was clearly an attempt to impersonate the judge. 

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article or social media post that purports to be that of a judge.” 

TimesLIVE 

