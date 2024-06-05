South Africa

WATCH | Kya Sands : Where dumpers set fire to waste every night

05 June 2024 - 07:46 By Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Cebelihle Bhengu and Justin Barlow
#KyaSands #WasteManagement #IllegalDumping #IllegalDumps #landfilltruck Kya Sands in Johannesburg is overrun with illegal dumping sites.

Kya Sands, a neighbourhood northwest of Johannesburg, is one of several suburbs overrun with illegal dumping sites.

Health Beat speaks to residents whose health and wellbeing have been affected, and finds out how community activists are trying to get the City of Johannesburg to take responsibility.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Would you live next to this toxic dump?

South Africans go to the polls in a milestone election on Wednesday. In this episode of 'Health Beat' we reflect on health issues that affect voters.
News
1 week ago

BHEKISISA OP-ED | What the NHI won't fix

Thirty years into democracy, our new administration faces the same challenge it did halfway through: the poor rollout of mostly well-designed ...
Ideas
4 days ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Corruption trap – Why healthcare fraud costs you money

Four in 10 South Africans say corruption is one of the top three things on their minds when deciding where they’ll put their crosses in this year’s ...
News
1 month ago
