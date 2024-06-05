#KyaSands #WasteManagement #IllegalDumping #IllegalDumps #landfilltruck
Kya Sands in Johannesburg is overrun with illegal dumping sites.
Kya Sands, a neighbourhood northwest of Johannesburg, is one of several suburbs overrun with illegal dumping sites.
Health Beat speaks to residents whose health and wellbeing have been affected, and finds out how community activists are trying to get the City of Johannesburg to take responsibility.
WATCH | Kya Sands : Where dumpers set fire to waste every night
