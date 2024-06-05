The state capture commission, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, recommended in April 2022 that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position as then deputy minister of state security. The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to alleged attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.
Kodwa was appointed as minister of sports, arts and culture in March 2023.
In his bail application affidavit, Kodwa, 54, said he intended to plead not guilty in the trial. He was willing to co-operate with police and the court and would abide by any bail conditions imposed on him.
Disclosing his personal circumstances, he said he lived in Dainfern, Johannesburg, with his wife Zama and two children, aged six years and six months.
He said he could afford to pay bail of R25,000.
Mackay, 47, said he held dual South African and Canadian citizenship. He has lived here for the past 25 years and does not intend to abscond trial, during which he will plead his innocence.
He lives in Bryanston in a property belonging to a family trust. He has a daughter who lives in Morningside with his ex-wife and a son who lives in Brazil.
Mackay said he earns R80,000 a month and occasionally receives dividends from the trust.
He has no fixed property as he prefers to invest in motor vehicles as dollar hedges. He has two sports cars worth a total of R12m and a Range Rover valued at R3m. He owes R4m on the vehicles.
He said he could pay bail of R30,000 from his savings account.
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa appears in court over corruption kickback allegations
Cabinet minister says he can afford to pay bail of R25,000, will plead not guilty
Minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on corruption charges.
The minister was arrested on Wednesday with former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, the Hawks confirmed.
The state will not oppose bail.
The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by Mackay.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the pair handed themselves over at Bramley police station on Wednesday morning after warrants of arrest were issued a day ago.
“The arrest of the pair was as a result of an ongoing investigation into corruption at state owned entities, and following recommendations by the commission on state capture. The two are to face charges relating to the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act as well as Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” Mbambo said.
The Hawks allege that between April 2015 and February 2018, “an executive on behalf of his entity enticed his co-accused to gratification amounting to R1,710,000 [R1.7m] for personal benefit. The monies are reported to have been used for the purchasing of a luxury SUV and payment of luxury accommodation.”
The state capture commission, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, recommended in April 2022 that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position as then deputy minister of state security. The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to alleged attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.
Kodwa was appointed as minister of sports, arts and culture in March 2023.
In his bail application affidavit, Kodwa, 54, said he intended to plead not guilty in the trial. He was willing to co-operate with police and the court and would abide by any bail conditions imposed on him.
Disclosing his personal circumstances, he said he lived in Dainfern, Johannesburg, with his wife Zama and two children, aged six years and six months.
He said he could afford to pay bail of R25,000.
Mackay, 47, said he held dual South African and Canadian citizenship. He has lived here for the past 25 years and does not intend to abscond trial, during which he will plead his innocence.
He lives in Bryanston in a property belonging to a family trust. He has a daughter who lives in Morningside with his ex-wife and a son who lives in Brazil.
Mackay said he earns R80,000 a month and occasionally receives dividends from the trust.
He has no fixed property as he prefers to invest in motor vehicles as dollar hedges. He has two sports cars worth a total of R12m and a Range Rover valued at R3m. He owes R4m on the vehicles.
He said he could pay bail of R30,000 from his savings account.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’
Zizi Kodwa spent R890,000 on Jeep after getting ‘loan’ from businessman
Zizi Kodwa names new Boxing SA board with familiar faces to end fiasco
Remember the state capture report? Here's a reminder of its findings
Zondo recommends removal of Zizi Kodwa from deputy state security minister portfolio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos