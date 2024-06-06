South Africa

ConCourt order paves way to recoup R76m from Mphaphuli Consulting: SIU

06 June 2024 - 20:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Constitutional Court says Mphaphuli Consulting’s application for leave to appeal did not engage its jurisdiction. File photo.
The Constitutional Court says Mphaphuli Consulting’s application for leave to appeal did not engage its jurisdiction. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the Constitutional Court order dismissing an application brought by Mphaphuli Consulting paves the way for it to institute a civil claim to recover R76m from the engineering company.  

Mphaphuli Consulting had sought to appeal against a 2022 Polokwane high court judgment which dismissed the company's application to review and set aside an investigation report by the SIU relating to electrification of villages in Limpopo. 

In the order dated June 3, the ConCourt said Mphaphuli Consulting’s application for leave to appeal did not engage its jurisdiction. 

“Consequently, leave to appeal must be refused with costs and the court need not decide the application for condonation,” the court order read. 

The SIU said on Thursday the ConCourt decision now settled the question of whether the investigating unit was empowered to investigate the electrification of villages in the Greater Tubatse local municipality.

Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage

Lufuno Mphaphuli accuses the SIU of investigating his contract with the municipality while it was out of the scope set in the proclamation
News
2 months ago

“An investigation by the SIU into the affairs of Greater Tubatse municipality revealed that the municipality piggybacked on an existing contract between Mphaphuli Consulting and Vhembe district municipality to electrify villages,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said. 

However, the terms of the contract were changed to increase the pricing of the services compared to what was charged in Vhembe, resulting in an overpayment of approximately R76m, he said. 

The SIU instituted a civil claim in 2017 in the Limpopo High Court to recover financial losses suffered by the municipality.   

In response, Mphaphuli Consulting brought the high court application to review and set aside the SIU report. The company also sought an order compelling the SIU to stop all steps taken against the engineering company.  

The high court dismissed the application with costs.  

“The SIU will start the process of pursuing the legal fees it is owed by Mphaphuli Consulting for these court proceedings and other related legal processes,” said Kganyago. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

SIU welcomes SCA judgment on Hlaudi Motsoeneng's R11.5m 'success fee'

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal which dismissed with costs a bid by former SABC COO Hlaudi ...
News
1 week ago

SIU raids home affairs refugee centres across the country

The Special Investigating Unit conducted raids on five home affairs refugee centres across the country in search of evidence of corruption on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

‘Crisis?’ — City Power responds to threat of ‘subcontractors association’ downing tools

Joburg entity City Power says there is no "crisis" and its contractors are not downing tools but working as usual.
News
1 month ago

SIU aims to recover R76m after SCA dismisses engineering firm's appeal application

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs an application brought by an engineering company which tried to set aside a ruling involving an ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  2. MKP concerned about murders of members after three gunned down in two weeks Politics
  3. Athlete Lebohang Shange loses bid to overturn rape, assault conviction South Africa
  4. SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness South Africa
  5. Impersonator breach at Discovery Insure Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...