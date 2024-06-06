“An investigation by the SIU into the affairs of Greater Tubatse municipality revealed that the municipality piggybacked on an existing contract between Mphaphuli Consulting and Vhembe district municipality to electrify villages,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
ConCourt order paves way to recoup R76m from Mphaphuli Consulting: SIU
Image: GCIS
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the Constitutional Court order dismissing an application brought by Mphaphuli Consulting paves the way for it to institute a civil claim to recover R76m from the engineering company.
Mphaphuli Consulting had sought to appeal against a 2022 Polokwane high court judgment which dismissed the company's application to review and set aside an investigation report by the SIU relating to electrification of villages in Limpopo.
In the order dated June 3, the ConCourt said Mphaphuli Consulting’s application for leave to appeal did not engage its jurisdiction.
“Consequently, leave to appeal must be refused with costs and the court need not decide the application for condonation,” the court order read.
The SIU said on Thursday the ConCourt decision now settled the question of whether the investigating unit was empowered to investigate the electrification of villages in the Greater Tubatse local municipality.
Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage
