South Africa

Constable wanted for allegedly shooting senior is arrested when reporting for duty

06 June 2024 - 08:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police constable has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his colleague. File photo.
A police constable has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his colleague. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police constable wanted for allegedly shooting his sergeant was arrested after he reported for work the next morning .

This took place in Nsuze, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 40-year-old constable is accused of the fatal shooting of a sergeant inside the community service centre (CSC) on Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old sergeant was on duty with another colleague. The junior officer was patrolling the station grounds when he heard gunshots from the centre.

"When he rushed to investigate, he reportedly saw an off duty constable running away from the CSC.

"The on duty constable found his sergeant seated on the chair with gunshot wounds.

Female cop kills husband ‘after he pulls gun on her’

A Tshwane police officer pumped four bullets into her husband after he allegedly pulled a gun on her.
News
4 months ago

"In an unusual turn of events, the suspected murderer reported for duty on Wednesday morning. He was arrested."

While the motive for the killing is unknown, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi encouraged officers to make use of internal employee health and wellness programmes "to maintain a sound and sober state of mind at all times and avoid resorting to violence as a form of resolving issues".

Police officers must maintain good relations with fellow officers and always strive to become each other’s keeper, he said.

"Commanders must be observant at all times and be closer to their members so they may identify any feud between officers or sense of unhappiness. Policing is a demanding and traumatic job at times and officers are the most prized resources of the organisation and must be looked.

"The incident at a police station in Nsuze is unfortunate and though criminal charges and internal disciplinary process will be pursued against the suspect, more efforts must be invested into the investigation of what could have led to a murder inside a building which is supposed to be a safe haven for officers."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with Ipid head Dikeledi Ntlatseng on extrajudicial killings by police

Extrajudicial killings by police are becoming frighteningly common. Chris Barron asked Dikeledi Ntlatseng, the executive director of the Independent ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Three years or R3,000 fine for cop who tried to run over his wife with car

Three years in prison or a fine of R3,000.
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Why are police who have done the crime still being employed by SAPS?

More than five thousand cops have been arrested since 2019 for various crimes — 3,981 of these members are still employed by police service
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Tshwane women grateful for R172k award for damages after unlawful detention, extortion by cops

Ipid has confirmed that it is still probing the matter
News
3 weeks ago

Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent injuries

His attorney is assisting him with a civil case to claim for loss of income, but is waiting for Ipid’s ballistic report to link the police firearms ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness South Africa
  2. MKP concerned about murders of members after three gunned down in two weeks South Africa
  3. ‘No one knows the true facts,’ says Thabo Bester in courtroom outburst South Africa
  4. Impersonator breach at Discovery Insure Consumer Live
  5. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...