South Africa

Lesotho man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life

06 June 2024 - 17:57 By TimesLIVE
Paul Molatsi Shene was previously sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for the culpable homicide of his brother in 2012. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday sentenced a Lesotho man, who entered the country illegally last year, to life imprisonment for killing his former girlfriend. 

Paul Molatsi Shene’s killed Lerato Makume, 32, by strangulation at her residence in Zandspruit after a dispute on April 30 2023.

“The accused left the decomposing body in the shack for several days and the neighbours noticed the stench and alerted the landlord,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

During questioning after his arrest, Shene claimed he only intended to scare the victim, not to kill her. 

“Shene is a second-time offender as he was previously sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for culpable homicide of his brother in 2012. After serving the sentence he was subsequently deported back to his country of origin,” Mjonondwane said. 

Shene re-entered South Africa illegally and within three months of his return murdered Makume. 

Prosecutor Marike Lessing argued the accused demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and such conduct warranted no deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. 

TimesLIVE 

