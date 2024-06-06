Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships
GDARDE initiative sees shipping containers turned into farm stalls, empowering women and young people to earn an income by selling fresh produce
The Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development & environment (GDARDE) has launched an innovative initiative that promises to “bring back good health and nutrition” to the province's township, informal settlement and hostel (TISH) communities.
Called the Farm Yard project, it's primarily aimed at empowering young people and women. It sees shipping containers being repurposed into farm stalls, providing a platform for people to sell freshly grown produce and, in doing so, shines a spotlight on the importance of eating a healthy diet.
“When you look at the stats, they show that many people, especially children, are not eating the nutritious meals required for their growth on a daily basis. By bringing the farmyard closer to our people, we are making sure that people start paying attention to their health,” says Mbali Hlophe, MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development.
“We encourage beneficiaries of the Farm Yard project to ensure that they sell the kind of food that is required in a home meal, to provide nutrient-rich crops like spinach and moringa, and additionally provide proteins through the live or frozen chickens they sell.”
Four Farm Yard stalls, each kitted out with the necessary equipment and infrastructure, have been set up around Gauteng as part of government’s project to revitalise the township economy and migrate citizens from dependency on the state to self-reliance.
It's also a direct response to the relentless fight to ensure the province is food secure, says Hlophe. “Food security is one of our elevated priorities ... and we have identified subsistence farmers as enablers to help the province become food secure in a sustainable manner.”
In line with the National Policy on Food and Nutrition Security, and the Household Food and Nutrition Security Strategy, the Gauteng government offers a variety of programmes to ensure the poor and vulnerable have access to sustainable, nutritious and safe food. This includes the distribution of food through food banks, food parcels, Community Nutrition and Development Centres and NPOs.
In addition, says Hlophe, the Farm Yard project responds to the challenge of the country's high unemployment rate, especially among young people in the province.
Simangele Sibande, 32, one of the young people who has benefited from the initiative, says it has enabled her to realise her entrepreneurial ambitions.
“The Farm Yard project provided me with a wonderful opportunity to create my own business to provide for my family and also show other young people that there are opportunities in agriculture. What is even more fulfilling is that I was able to employ two other young people to assist me in selling produce from local farmers in Zithobeni,” she says.
Hlophe says the initiative is gradually shifting the prevailing perceptions in the townships that agriculture is “something far”, unattractive, associated with filth and frowned upon.
“A lot of people when they think agriculture, they think something far. But through the project, we have been able to show that agriculture is economically viable, and that as a department we remain committed to continue to facilitate access to markets,” she says.
