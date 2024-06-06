Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships

The Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development & environment (GDARDE) has launched an innovative initiative that promises to “bring back good health and nutrition” to the province's township, informal settlement and hostel (TISH) communities.

Called the Farm Yard project, it's primarily aimed at empowering young people and women. It sees shipping containers being repurposed into farm stalls, providing a platform for people to sell freshly grown produce and, in doing so, shines a spotlight on the importance of eating a healthy diet.

“When you look at the stats, they show that many people, especially children, are not eating the nutritious meals required for their growth on a daily basis. By bringing the farmyard closer to our people, we are making sure that people start paying attention to their health,” says Mbali Hlophe, MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development.

“We encourage beneficiaries of the Farm Yard project to ensure that they sell the kind of food that is required in a home meal, to provide nutrient-rich crops like spinach and moringa, and additionally provide proteins through the live or frozen chickens they sell.”