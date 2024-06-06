South Africa

Police officers 'seen' after bombing incident granted R3,00 bail each

06 June 2024
Three cops were allegedly seen on CCTV footage putting notes and coins into a bag.The money was never handed in as evidence. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Three police officers who were allegedly seen after a bombing incident at a filling station in Soshanguve in April appeared in court on Thursday to face charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The three, aged 47, 33 and 37, are bomb squad investigators stationed at the explosives section in Colbyn, Pretoria, and were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday morning. 

"The trio was allegedly seen on CCTV surveillance footage purportedly putting notes and coins into a bag," Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

One of the suspects was seen taking the bag to their state vehicle before they left the scene, Mogale said. An investigation revealed that the money from the bag was never handed in as evidence.

The officers were granted R3,000 bail each and will appear again in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on August 7.

TimesLIVE

