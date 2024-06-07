South Africa

Boyfriend 'kills toddler for soiling himself'

07 June 2024 - 13:59 By TimesLIVE
A two-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted with a stick, kicked and placed inside a basin filled with cold water.
Image: Thinkstock

A two-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his mother's boyfriend, Free State police say.

Police were alerted after the child was brought to a clinic in Kestell with bruises all over his body by his mother, 21, a family member and the boyfriend on Thursday. He was declared dead by paramedics.

The 25-year-old man, from Tlholong near Kestell, was arrested on a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said he is alleged to have attacked the child at 8pm on Wednesday.

“The boyfriend noticed the toddler soiled himself and allegedly assaulted him with a stick, kicked and placed him inside a basin filled with cold water.”

TimesLIVE

