South Africa

‘Drug mule’ aged 70 arrested at Cape Town airport

07 June 2024 - 08:23 By TIMESLIVE
Packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were allegedly found in an elderly traveller's luggage.
Image: SAPS

Packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were allegedly found in a hidden compartment in a 70-year-old traveller's luggage at Cape Town International Airport.

The bust on Thursday was made by the Hawks' South African narcotics enforcement bureau team based in Bellville in conjunction with border police officials at the airport.

Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspected drug mule, a foreign national, was about to leave South Africa. He was traced to the airport and his luggage was searched,

The team seized 4.1kg of tik to the value of R600,000 and he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

TimesLIVE

