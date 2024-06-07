South Africa

Gunmen kill woman, wound man outside Mpumalanga restaurant

Shooters' vehicle had Gauteng licence plates

07 June 2024 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
Police in Hazyview have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.
Image: 123RF

Hazyview police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman motorist and the wounding of her male passenger in a shooting outside a restaurant.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the shooting occurred just before 6pm on Thursday.

“It is alleged that two armed men alighted from a silver grey Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration plates.

“The suspects are said to have opened fire, wounding a male passenger, while the woman driver died of her wounds and was certified dead by paramedics.

“Empty cartridges from a rifle and a pistol were found at the scene.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or submit information via MYSAPSApp. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

