Hazyview police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman motorist and the wounding of her male passenger in a shooting outside a restaurant.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the shooting occurred just before 6pm on Thursday.
“It is alleged that two armed men alighted from a silver grey Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration plates.
“The suspects are said to have opened fire, wounding a male passenger, while the woman driver died of her wounds and was certified dead by paramedics.
“Empty cartridges from a rifle and a pistol were found at the scene.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Police urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or submit information via MYSAPSApp. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
TimesLIVE
Gunmen kill woman, wound man outside Mpumalanga restaurant
Shooters' vehicle had Gauteng licence plates
Image: 123RF
Hazyview police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman motorist and the wounding of her male passenger in a shooting outside a restaurant.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the shooting occurred just before 6pm on Thursday.
“It is alleged that two armed men alighted from a silver grey Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration plates.
“The suspects are said to have opened fire, wounding a male passenger, while the woman driver died of her wounds and was certified dead by paramedics.
“Empty cartridges from a rifle and a pistol were found at the scene.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Police urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or submit information via MYSAPSApp. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police officers 'seen' after bombing incident granted R3k bail each
Lawyer caught with Mandrax, dagga by court orderly: police
Constable wanted for allegedly shooting senior is arrested when reporting for duty
Trigger warning: tackle mental health to avoid cop violence, experts say
'What's wrong with being Bhekokwakhe Cele?': police minister as term ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos