South Africa

Here's what people are saying about a government of national unity

07 June 2024 - 11:05
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Many opinions are being shared about the ANC's plan to form a government of national unity.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Many opinions are being shared about the ANC's plan to form a government of national unity (GNU).

ActionSA says while it will not join the GNU, it favours stability and will “not be an opposition for opposition's sake”.

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont expressed concern about what he describes as a “conflicted opposition” in South Africa. 

“We are watching with interest. We have expressed the view that we would not want to take up such a position because we have a concern about what we call conflicted opposition in South Africa.

“We are looking at it from the outside, saying we are not going to participate in such a process [the GNU] but at the same time we recognise a need for stability.

“So we will watch, we will observe and we have already committed to the South African people that we will play the role of what we call a constructive opposition,” Beaumont said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive opposition committed to supporting proposals beneficial to South Africans.

“If proposals come that are good for the South African people we will support them, we will not be an opposition for opposition's sake.”  

The IFP said on Friday it is not averse to a GNU, Reuters reported. “However, the devil is in the details, which will become clearer in the coming days.”

EFF leader Julius Malema expressed disdain for the proposal, saying, “We can't share power with the enemy.”

He criticised the ANC for its perceived arrogance despite losing voter support.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela commended President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership for the GNU proposal. 

“Let us applaud President Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership for proposing a government of national unity to enable some form of power sharing with all who are committed to give life to our transformative constitution which enjoins us to unite in our diversity and shared humanity and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights where every citizen's life is improved and every person's potential is freed,” Madonsela said.

The GNU has left the country divided, with many views expressed and debated on social media: 

TimesLIVE

