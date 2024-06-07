South Africa

Limpopo police searching for man in connection with wife's murder

07 June 2024 - 17:50 By TIMESLIVE
Lodwick Mokgohloa is wanted by the police following the murder of his wife.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS

Limpopo police have appealed to the public to help them find a man being sought in connection with the murder of his wife in Sengatane village in Seshego. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba requested Lodwick Mokgohloa to present himself to the nearest police station. 

In a statement, Ledwaba said Mokgohloa allegedly stabbed his 49-year-old wife in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It is reported that the murder incident happened after the victim and her husband allegedly had a heated argument, and in the process, the husband allegedly stabbed her wife with a sharp object in her upper body and subsequently fled the scene,” Ledwaba said. 

“The police and emergency medical services were alerted and the victim was certified dead on arrival”.

A murder docket has since been opened. 

