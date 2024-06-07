South Africa

Numsa takes SA Steel Mills fight to IDC to demand funding halt

07 June 2024 - 13:01
Workers at SA Steel Mills affiliated to Numsa picket outside the Industrial Development Corporation in Sandton.
Image: KABELO MOFOKENG

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday picketed outside the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) offices in Sandton, calling on it to halt funding to SA Steel Mills.

Numsa has been on a months-long strike at the company, demanding its shop stewards be recognised. It is also contesting the “unfair and unlawful” dismissal of 162 workers, for participating in the protected strike, Numsa Sedibeng regional secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali said.

On the IDC, the union said: “This funding is raised through tax contributions made by workers, including workers at the company. It cannot be that workers whose blood, sweat and tears contributed directly to SA Steel Mills' existence are now being abused by the company through unfair dismissals.”

A law firm representing Alfeco Holdings, owners of SA Steel Mills, told Business Day last month that 124 workers were dismissed for misconduct during strike action in April. It said there were “ongoing and perpetual violence, intimidation and acts of damage to property committed by Numsa’s members”.

It added most employees at the company are not Numsa members and are not participating in the strike.

TimesLIVE

