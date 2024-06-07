South Africa

Rand Water gives Mpumalanga municipality 30 days to pay its R387m debt

Failure to cough up the funds will see Victor Khanye's bulk water supply cut by 20%

07 June 2024 - 20:29 By Koena Mashale
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Victor Khanye Local Municipality in Mpumalanga owes Rand Water almost R387m File photo
Victor Khanye Local Municipality in Mpumalanga owes Rand Water almost R387m File photo
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water has given Victor Khanye Local Municipality in Mpumalanga 30 days to pay its debt of almost R387m or face a 20% reduction in its bulk potable water services.

On Wednesday, Rand Water notified the municipality, which has struggled to pay its account since 2019, that its debt of R386,947,508.31 was due on March 30. 

“The municipality’s continuous failure to make payment to Rand Water for the bulk water services debt is an outright breach of the relevant provisions of the BWSC [Bulk Water Supply Contract],” said the water entity. 

The utility stated in its notice that continuous efforts to recover monies owed by the municipality have failed. 

“Rand Water has notified the municipality of its intention to exercise its legislative and contractual powers to reduce/limit bulk potable water services by 20% after 30 days of this notice,” read the notice.

“This debt threatens the functional and institutional integrity of Rand Water and places in jeopardy Rand Water’s ability to provide bulk water services supply on a financially sustainable basis.”

The entity said the reduction does not completely terminate water supply, but limits the bulk water supply by 20%. 

“Rand Water justly believes that the municipality will still be able to maintain continuous supply of water services to its residents,” the utility said. 

The municipality will also begin public participation processes to gather input on prioritising 80% of the water from Rand Water to minimise the impact on schools, old-age homes and hospitals. 

“Rand Water hereby invites all affected members of the public to submit written representations, comments and/or submissions indicating why Rand Water should or should not proceed with the contemplated reduction of water services,” read the statement. 

READ MORE

Johannesburg Water says systems to be affected by maintenance in June, July

Johannesburg residents are warned low pressure to no supply is likely during maintenance by bulk supplier Rand Water, affecting systems supplied by ...
News
3 days ago

No disruption expected during Lesotho Highland Water Tunnel shutdown, says government

The six-month maintenance shutdown of tunnels of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project will not disrupt water supply into the country as alternative ...
News
1 month ago

Trio accused of murder of Rand Water executive make brief court appearance

Three men believed to be behind the brazen assassination of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard Sifiso Shange in January appeared in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA proposals to ANC: protect Reserve Bank, give powers to provinces, outlaw ... News
  2. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  3. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news
  4. ConCourt order paves way to recoup R76m from Mphaphuli Consulting: SIU South Africa
  5. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...