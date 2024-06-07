The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union says its members will on Friday begin a strike at G4SCash Solutions, and will not collect or distribute money throughout the country.
The union said the strike is legal and comes after retrenchments at the company.
"It is very shocking that there are employees who have been working for this company for more than 15 years and they have been served with letters to terminate their employment agreements with the employer. We want to understand which criteria was used.
"Our G4S Cash Solutions members and workers will not collect or distribute money throughout the country until the retrenched employees are brought back.
"We are also demanding management must follow the last-in-first-out system."
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Satawu announces strike at G4S Cash Solutions over job cuts
Image: G4S
