South Africa

Strike at G4S Cash Solutions halted after CCMA intervention

07 June 2024 - 14:58
The threatened strike by G4S Cash Solutions union members and workers has been halted. File photo.
Image: G4S

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its planned strike at G4S Cash Solutions has been postponed. 

Satawu initially said its members would not collect or distribute money throughout the country from Friday in a dispute about retrenchments. However, it has since said the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has offered to help the union and company find consensus.

A meeting is scheduled for Saturday at the CCMA.

“We remain hopeful the meeting will give us positive results to avoid going on strike,” said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese. 

The company's MD Amit Devir said: “G4S Cash Solutions has engaged employees, through their unions, to ensure fairness and transparency and the [retrenchment] process was conducted, through CCMA facilitation, in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.”  

TimesLIVE

