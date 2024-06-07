The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its planned strike at G4S Cash Solutions has been postponed.
Satawu initially said its members would not collect or distribute money throughout the country from Friday in a dispute about retrenchments. However, it has since said the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has offered to help the union and company find consensus.
A meeting is scheduled for Saturday at the CCMA.
“We remain hopeful the meeting will give us positive results to avoid going on strike,” said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.
The company's MD Amit Devir said: “G4S Cash Solutions has engaged employees, through their unions, to ensure fairness and transparency and the [retrenchment] process was conducted, through CCMA facilitation, in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.”
TimesLIVE
Strike at G4S Cash Solutions halted after CCMA intervention
Image: G4S
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its planned strike at G4S Cash Solutions has been postponed.
Satawu initially said its members would not collect or distribute money throughout the country from Friday in a dispute about retrenchments. However, it has since said the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has offered to help the union and company find consensus.
A meeting is scheduled for Saturday at the CCMA.
“We remain hopeful the meeting will give us positive results to avoid going on strike,” said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.
The company's MD Amit Devir said: “G4S Cash Solutions has engaged employees, through their unions, to ensure fairness and transparency and the [retrenchment] process was conducted, through CCMA facilitation, in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Satawu announces strike at G4S Cash Solutions over job cuts
R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers
LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — Mbalula
WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos