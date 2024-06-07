As the ANC navigates the formation of a potential government of national unity, the question of who will fill key ministerial roles remains a topic of significant public interest.
A list of new MPs excluded police minister Bheki Cele.
“When I came out of my mother's womb I was [not] a cabinet minister,” Cele said on Friday. “It's just me, Bhekokwakhe Cele. When I grew up, I never said I'd be a minister one day. What's wrong with going back and just being Bhekokwakhe Cele, just being an ordinary South African and seeing other people doing work? Once there is a start, there is an end,” he said.
Cele shared moments of his tenure and thoughts about his future on Friday as he visited exhibitions of the forensic science unit and a vehicle handover ceremony at the Tshwane SAPS Academy.
“South Africans gave me the opportunity and I thank them for making me a minister, which I think is one point below the president, so I am always thankful. I am always grateful.
“When there is time to start, there is time to end. If the time to end has arrived, go home. Rest, do other things, life has got many other channels and many other streams to do. Just not the end of the road. What you can't do is be angry and begin to blame everybody,” he said.
He also spoke about the importance of recognising when it is time to move on.
“If they have seen you have done your job, if you have seen they have put you there and you have tried your best, and the time to go must come, you have no business to kick the dust and say you can't go.”
Cele's departure comes amid government of national unity talks after the ANC's electoral support dipped to 40.18% in last week's elections.
'What's wrong with being Bhekokwakhe Cele?': police minister as term ends
Image: Masi Losi
