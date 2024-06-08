The National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has requested landlords still awaiting outstanding payments not to evict students.
The scheme said it is “hell-bent to ensure no deserving and qualifying landlord will be left unpaid”.
NSFAS administrator Freeman Nomwalo has been consulting with various stakeholders since his appointment. Among stakeholders being consulted are landlords who have raised concerns regarding the outstanding payments of accommodation allowances.
Nomwalo announced that a bulk payment of accommodation allowances was made before the end of May. The next scheduled payment will be in mid-June.
He requested landlords to submit any correspondence regarding outstanding payments to email address NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za.
The administrator also requested TVET college students who still do not have bank accounts to open accounts to avoid delays in the payment of their allowances.
“The administrator would also like to warn members of the public about NSFAS detractors who use social media platforms to undermine the progress that has been achieved by his administration to deal with concerns raised by various stakeholders.
“The NSFAS administrator remains open for engagement with any stakeholder whose line of mandate is aligned with that of the scheme,” NSFAS said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
NSFAS asks landlords not to evict students as it scrambles to pay outstanding allowances
Image: X/@myNSFAS
