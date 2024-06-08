South Africa

Stay away from seals, City of Cape Town warns after confirmed rabies case

08 June 2024 - 10:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
City of Cape Town says a Cape fur seal which tested positive for rabies died last month .
CALL TO ACTION City of Cape Town says a Cape fur seal which tested positive for rabies died last month .
Image: ALAN EASON

The City of Cape Town has cautioned people to stay away from seals after a confirmed rabies case. 

It issued the warning on Friday after a case was confirmed by the Western Cape Provincial Veterinary Services.

It said a Cape fur seal off the coast at Big Bay had tested positive for rabies. “This seal died on May 22 and the laboratory results came in earlier today[Friday].  

It warned people to avoid contact with and also keep their dogs and other pets away from seals.

“This precaution applies to the entire Cape Peninsula coastline. Any person bitten by a seal is urged to seek immediate medical attention and to notify the relevant authorities.

“The same applies to any pet bitten by a seal. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) hotline doctors have been advised to recommend post-exposure prophylaxis for anyone who is bitten by a seal,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Confirmed rabies diagnosis on the Cape Peninsula

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Thursday said there had been one confirmed case of rabies and a second suspected case at Capri on the Cape Peninsula.
News
1 week ago

Vaccinate your pets: Western Cape residents urged to be on the lookout for rabies

Cape Town has reported its first rabies cases in 27 years.
News
2 years ago

‘Bats, humans should not be in same living space’: Bat droppings scare off Kruger tourists

SANParks confirms battle with bats at accommodation units in Kruger National Park is an issue
News
1 month ago

Holidaymakers warned about risk of rabies in KZN and Eastern Cape

A cautionary advisory to holidaymakers has been issued after a rabies outbreak in coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news
  2. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  3. DA proposals to ANC: protect Reserve Bank, give powers to provinces, outlaw ... News
  4. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...